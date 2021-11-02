Family expresses pain, trauma, fear as man sentenced to life in random, brutal murder of Windsor mom

Jitesh Bhogal has been handed an automatic life sentence without the eligibility for parole for 25 years in the brutal, random murder of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart.

The court heard Bhogal climbed into Taggart's third-floor west end apartment on June 10, 2018, went into the victim's room and put his hands over her mouth and nose until she stopped screaming. A jury found Bhogal guilty of first-degree murder last month, and also found he had committed a sexual assault.

All of this happened while Taggart's son was home, in the next room. He was nine years old at the time and testified during the trial he heard his mother screaming.

In court Wednesday several victim impact statements were read in court. The sentencing hearing was entirely virtual because of new COVID restrictions that came into effect.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance handed Bhogal his life sentence, along with a lifetime weapons ban and having his DNA sample taken.

Taggart's biological mother, Tammy Spratt, had the Crown attorney read her statement to the court. She described her daughter as someone who was "beautiful, witty, extremely smart, very funny, sometimes sassy and had strong opinions on many things in life."

"I have nightmares almost every night visualizing what she must have gone through in the last moments of her life," Spratt said.

Jitesh Bhogal is seen walking into a TD Bank to withdraw money to buy cocaine on the night Autumn Taggart was killed. (Obtained by CBC News)

One of the victim's cousins, Terra Armstrong, detailed how her life shattered after learning of what happened to Taggart.

"Over the course of the trial. I fell apart as Terra. I fell apart as a mother. I feel apart as a wife. It was like I was living outside of my own body," she said. "They watched me emotionally fall apart. They watched me not want to get out of bed. I felt like I had a thousand bricks tied to my feet and I just couldn't move."

Armstrong said Taggart's death and the court proceedings took an unimaginable emotional toll on her and she began to drink to "kill my pain."

While holding back tears, Armstrong said she has lived in fear since her cousin was murdered.

"I had an immense fear of someone coming into my house.I would check the closets, under my bed and look in places that people could hide," she said. "If someone like this could happen to my cousin, it could happen to anyone."

Jitesh Bhogal testified he must have climbed up the exterior of the building, into the balcony to gain access to the victim's third-floor apartment. (Obtained by CBC News)

She described how her heart hurt, pain she had never experienced before.

Jessee Brown, another one of Taggart's cousin, shared the horror of grabbing belongings from Taggart's apartment after her body was removed.

"We gained pain. Emptiness. Trauma. Fear and exhaustion. No holiday will ever be the same," said Brown.

As a parent of three young kids, she said Taggart's death has changed her.

"My parenting now comes from a place of fear, a place of anxiety," she said.

More to come.