UWindsor prof calls for Kamloops discovery to be investigated as 'crime against humanity'

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A University of Windsor law professor says while it's good that the province has pledged millions of dollars to identify and commemorate residential school burial sites, more action is needed to show that upper levels of government have taken full accountability for their role in the residential school system.

Her main call to action, she said, is for the discovery in Kamloops to be investigated as a "crime against humanity" — with those involved in the residential school system being charged with genocide.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it is earmarking $10 million in funding over a three-year span to identify, investigate and commemorate residential school burial sites in Ontario.

Late last month, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia revealed it discovered what are believed to be the unmarked burial sites of more than 200 children's remains near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Professor Beverly Jacobs, who is also a member of the Mohawk Nation from the Six Nations of the Grand River, said the province's pledge to locate and honour those who died at residential schools is a good thing — but she'd like to see more be done to "rectify" the past. Jacobs explains in the clip above.

Meanwhile, the federal government has set aside $27.1 million to assist Indigenous communities in identifying unmarked burial sites at former residential schools.

Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario has asked for more than a third of that funding to search for possible remains of children on the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School — where Jacobs' ancestors attended.

"If this is a step towards reconciliation, then it needs to be said right out front — especially Canada has to accept responsibility for the genocide," she said.

Tap on the player below as Jacobs explains why her grandmother refused to acknowledge her Mohawk heritage after leaving the residential school system.

Though it was not represented at Tuesday's press conference, there were also calls for the Catholic Church to be involved in the reconciliation process.

Pope Francis has expressed "closeness to traumatized Canadians" over the Kamloops discovery — but has not offered a formal apology for the church's role in operating many residential schools in Canada.

For Jacobs, not only does the Catholic Church need to offer that formal apology but it needs to be done so publicly. Hear more of her comments in the video below.