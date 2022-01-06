Pizzeria's proceeds of 'Golden Girl' pie going to the Humane Society in honour of the late Betty White

It's a pizza fit for a Golden Girl.

Windsor, Ont.'s Slices Pizza has had its "Golden Girl" pie — inspired by the late Betty White — on its menu for some time.

However, after White's passing on Dec. 31 at 99 years of age, Slices decided to do something special in her memory: during the month of January, all proceeds from "Golden Girl" pizza sales will support the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

WATCH | Check out Slices' Golden Girl pie, with proceeds going to a good cause: A pizza fit for a Golden Girl Duration 1:30 Slices Pizza are donating all the proceeds from the "Golden Girl" pizza to the Windsor Essex County Humane Society 1:30

"We chose the humane society because I think all of us here at Slices are animal lovers to begin with," said Rosemary Woods, Slices co-owner. "But because of just knowing everything that Betty White had done in her lifetime with humane societies, and animals, it just seemed like the perfect thing to do."

"A lot of people who were sad to hear of Betty White's passing and knew of her love of animals really wanted to channel that, and it was really nice to see Slices had choose us to make that donation to," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Coulter said donations go toward all the programs the Humane Society operates, including adoption, spay and neutering, and education programs.

"We're really grateful and it's a great way to honour a wonderful woman," said Coulter.

The "Golden Girl" pizza is topped with grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, pesto, mozzarella, and feta.

White had a long career as an actress and comedian, with roles on a number of popular shows, including The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland.