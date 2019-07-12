Bernie Sanders to join insulin caravan to Windsor, Ont.
'We can't wait for drug companies to lower prices'
Bernie Sanders will join the next caravan to Canada for Americans to purchase insulin.
Sanders announced Thursday he plans to come to Windsor, Ont. through Detroit, Mich. to "spotlight greed" existing in the American healthcare industry.
He joins people with Type 1 diabetes who have been coming to Canada to purchase insulin — the drug costs about $30 in Canada, compared to about $300 in the United States.
"We can't wait for drug companies to lower prices," tweeted Sanders. "Americans need relief now."
Do you want to know why we pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs? It might have something to do with the fact that the pharmaceutical industry spends endless amounts of money on lobbying and campaign contributions.—@BernieSanders
Not the first time Sanders has taken a stand
Sanders is no stranger to coming with Americans to Canada to purchase medication. In 1999, Sanders joined women with breast cancer in crossing the border.
Sanders is currently the U.S. Senator, from Vermont, and is running for the presidency of the United States.
