'History should be remembered': students, homeowner honour veteran with plaque

A unique history project at St. Anne's Catholic High School started with just a name.

"Our teacher, he came in with a box of documents on different soldiers and he asked us to find out about them," said Grade 11 student Riley Carmichael.

Carmichael and project partner Brayden Tessier did all kinds of research to figure out where the soldier lived.

Tessier said there was a form they had to fill out, including getting the postal code of where the soldier lived before enlisting.

The plaque honours Private Samuel Berger, born Nov. 24, 1919. He attended Frank W. Begley Public School and lived on Niagara Street. Berger enlisted as part of the Essex Scottish Regiment in the summer of 1940 and fought at Dieppe. He died in action just before he turned 23, on Aug. 19, 1942.

Carmichael said history should be remembered — not just read about.

"Actually seeing the families, seeing who was part of his family, it connects you more to the soldier," said Carmichael. "Seeing where they came from is really interesting to me."

The students wrote a letter to the homeowner, Patricia Murphy, to let her know who had lived in the house.

"She was very surprised," said Tessier. "It's nice to know we can make a difference like that, in someone's life."

Murphy said learning the history was "touching."

"I couldn't just let it go," said Murphy. "I wanted to commemorate him."

Samuel Berger is also honoured in a book called Canadian Jews in World War II, compiled by David Rome. (Canadian Jews in World War II)

She thought a plaque would honour the soldier's legacy, so Murphy had one made and installed on her front porch.

Carmichael and Tessier got to see the plaque Friday.

"It's amazing that she went out and did this," said Carmichael, who doesn't even remember what grade he got on the project.

"It doesn't matter. Not for this."