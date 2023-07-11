Leamington man charged after OPP gun allegedly stolen from cruiser in Belle River

A man arrested by OPP in Belle River — after allegedly taking a gun from a police vehicle last week — is facing 18 charges, police said Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Leamington has been was charged with offences ranging from failing to comply with a release order to assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating, police said in a statement.

According to an SIU spokesperson, a person was hospitalized with serious injuries on July 3 after police were called to West Belle River Road for a man acting "erratically."

"The man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer's vehicle and fled," the SIU said.

The accused was located in a river and the gun recovered, they added.

At the time, the SIU said he was taken hospital with "serious" injuries.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.