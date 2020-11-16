OPP release sketch of older man who assaulted young girl in Belle River

The Ontario Provincial Police have released a sketch of a man who they allege assaulted a young girl in Belle River Thursday.

Last week, Essex County OPP said in a news release that a young girl was riding her bike around 6 p.m. on Broadway Street when a man walked up to her. The man stopped the girl and starting talking to her, but then went to kiss her several times against her will, police said.

The girl left the area and told her parents about the incident, the release reads.

The suspect is described as being a white male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old and more than five feet tall with a slight hunch. He has dark hair and is balding on top and was wearing a dark sweater and dark pants, along with a hearing aid in his right ear.

Essex County OPP say they are looking for the man in the above sketch who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Belle River Thursday. (Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or who recognizes the description of the suspect to police at 519-723-2491.

