Belle River Marina to undergo boat dock repairs
Lakeshore town council has approved repairs to the Belle River Marina boat docks.
A new floating boat ramp dock has been proposed for 2020
Lakeshore town council has approved repairs to the Belle River Marina boat docks.
The boat ramp docks are stationary, different from the other floating docks which can adjust to water levels.
Three sections of the ramp docks are submerged under four to six inches of water.
The town has decided to install a new section of dock on top of the submerged area which will hold for the remainder of the season. This work should take about two weeks, bringing the docks back to service by mid-August.
A new floating boat ramp dock has been proposed for 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.