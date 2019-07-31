Belle River Marina to undergo boat dock repairs

Lakeshore town council has approved repairs to the Belle River Marina boat docks.

The boat ramp docks are stationary, different from the other floating docks which can adjust to water levels.

Three sections of the ramp docks are submerged under four to six inches of water.

The town has decided to install a new section of dock on top of the submerged area which will hold for the remainder of the season. This work should take about two weeks, bringing the docks back to service by mid-August.

A new floating boat ramp dock has been proposed for 2020.