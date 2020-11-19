OPP arrest and charge 77-year-old man in Belle River assault of young girl

The Essex County OPP have arrested and charged a 77-year-old Lakeshore man following an assault in Belle River last week.

The man has been charged with sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference after allegedly kissing a young girl several times against her will, according to a news release by the OPP.

The incident took place on Nov. 12 around 6 p.m. on Broadway Street in Belle River.

Police said someone spotted the suspect Wednesday after seeing the composite sketch of the man that police released on Tuesday.

The man is scheduled to appear in Windsor's Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 16.