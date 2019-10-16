Beef recall includes meat from Lakeside Meats, Brenner Packers
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for some raw beef and raw veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.
The recall, first issued on Oct. 12, was updated after the CFIA's investigation
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for some raw beef and raw veal products due to a possible E. coli contamination.
The recall includes meat from Brenner Packers Ltd., and Lakeside Meats, both located in Windsor, Ont., as well as meat from producers in London and the Greater Toronto Area.
Some meats sold in Walmarts in Ontario are also included in the recall, including Steakhouse Select crackd pepper beef sirloin roast.
The recall, first issued on Oct. 12, was updated after the CFIA's investigation.
Recalled from Brenner's Packers Ltd.:
- Boneless beef, outside roast — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.
- Boneless beef, inside roast — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.
- Beef bones, cut — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.
Recalled from Lakeside Meats:
- Boneless beef brisket — sold from Nov. 30, 2018 to Dec. 7, 2018.
- Boneless beef tenderloin — sold from June 12, 2019 to June 19, 2019.
- Beef rump roast — sold from June 12, 2019 to June 19, 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.