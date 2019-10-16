Beef recall includes meat from Lakeside Meats, Brenner Packers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for some raw beef and raw veal products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The recall includes meat from Brenner Packers Ltd., and Lakeside Meats, both located in Windsor, Ont., as well as meat from producers in London and the Greater Toronto Area.

Some meats sold in Walmarts in Ontario are also included in the recall, including Steakhouse Select crackd pepper beef sirloin roast.

The recall, first issued on Oct. 12, was updated after the CFIA's investigation.

Recalled from Brenner's Packers Ltd.:

Boneless beef, outside roast — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.

Boneless beef, inside roast — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.

Beef bones, cut — sold from Nov. 22, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018.

Recalled from Lakeside Meats: