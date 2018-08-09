Skip to Main Content
Early-morning apartment fire in Windsor results in $200K damage

A "bedroom cord failure" has been identified as the cause of an apartment fire on Meadowbrook Lane early Thursday morning, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.

Windsor Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Meadowbrook Lane early Thursday morning. (@WindsorFire/Twitter)

The fire caused $60,000 of damage to the basement and $140,000 to two units above — along with smoke damage in multiple hallways — totalling $200,000.

Residents were quickly evacuated and the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived at about 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

