Early-morning apartment fire in Windsor results in $200K damage

A cord failure has been identified as the cause of an apartment fire on Meadowbrook Lane early Thursday morning, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.

The fire caused $60,000 of damage to the basement and $140,000 to two units above — along with smoke damage in multiple hallways — totalling $200,000.

Residents were quickly evacuated and the fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived at about 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.