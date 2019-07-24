No beaches closed, one warning posted for Windsor-Essex
Sandpoint Beach has elevated levels of E. coli, according to recent tests from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.
Beach sampling takes place every Monday
No beaches are closed due to E. coli levels this week in Windsor-Essex.
A warning has been posted at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor after E. coli sampling showed levels higher than 200.
Cedar Island Beach reported levels of just 74 for its E. coli count, after a 745 reading the week before.
Bacterial counts reflect conditions at the time of sampling. The Windsor Essex County Health Unit encourages water users to assess conditions themselves and advised not to swim if it has recently stormed or if the water is cloudy.
