Swimming not recommended at 5 Windsor-Essex beaches

Going into the Labour Day weekend, five Windsor-Essex beaches have tested with high levels of E. coli.

Swimming is not recommended at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Mettawas Beach and Seacliff Beach.

Of the health-unit tested beaches, only Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach have been identified as locations where it is safe to swim.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises swimmers and beachgoers to use their judgement when heading into the water.

They don't recommend swimming if there was a recent rainfall or if the water is cloudy.