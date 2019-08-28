Swimming not recommended at 5 Windsor-Essex beaches
Going into the Labour Day weekend, five Windsor-Essex beaches have tested with high levels of E. coli.
Swimming is not recommended at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Mettawas Beach and Seacliff Beach.
Of the health-unit tested beaches, only Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach have been identified as locations where it is safe to swim.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises swimmers and beachgoers to use their judgement when heading into the water.
They don't recommend swimming if there was a recent rainfall or if the water is cloudy.
