Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not recommending swimming at Colchester Beach and Mettawas Beach after this week's water quality testing.

Colchester Beach, in the town of Essex, registered a 620 E. coli sampling count.

Mettawas Beach, in Kingsville, registered an 805 count. It's the tenth week — third in a row — that swimming has been not recommended at Mettawas.

Swimming has been not recommended at Colchester Beach for seven of the testing weeks since June 10.