Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not recommending swimming at Colchester Beach and Mettawas Beach after this week's water quality testing.
Swimming has been not recommended at Mettawas three weeks in a row
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not recommending swimming at Colchester Beach and Mettawas Beach after this week's water quality testing.
Colchester Beach, in the town of Essex, registered a 620 E. coli sampling count.
Mettawas Beach, in Kingsville, registered an 805 count. It's the tenth week — third in a row — that swimming has been not recommended at Mettawas.
Swimming has been not recommended at Colchester Beach for seven of the testing weeks since June 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.