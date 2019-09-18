Swimming not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches
Water quality and e. Coli testing results from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit show high levels of bacteria at Colchester Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach.
Swimming has been not recommended at Colchester Beach, in the Town of Essex, since the end of August
Swimming is not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches this week.
The beaches were tested Monday and while swimming is not recommended, the beaches are still open.
