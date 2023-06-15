Health unit warns not to swim at Sandpoint and Lakeshore beaches — high bacteria levels detected

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning swimmers not to go in the water at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach.

The agency launched its annual testing program this week — taking samples from eight local beaches.

Beach water samples grabbed by inspectors at Sandpoint and in Lakeshore showed high bacterial counts of E. coli.

WECHU's website shows beach testing results for the week of June 12, 2023. (WECHU)

"Swimming or playing in unsafe water may result in minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections, or symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea," said Victoria Peczulis, environmental health manager with WECHU.

"Those most at risk are children, elderly, and people with weakened immune systems."

Testing will continue every Monday — or Tuesday after long weekends — until September or "weather permitting."

Water testing for bacteria is done at eight Windsor-Essex beaches by the local health unit during the summer months. (CBC File Photo)

If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, health officials say it will be resampled on Wednesday of the same week.

Bacterial counts listed reflect conditions at the time of sampling, WECHU says, and water quality can change from day to day depending on weather conditions and water levels.