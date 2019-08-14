No beaches closed this week in Windsor-Essex

A warning is posted for one beach, but no beaches are closed due to e. Coli levels in Windsor-Essex this week.

Colchester Beach in Essex, Ont. has a warning posted for the third week in a row, with an e. Coli count of 897.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the high levels of bacteria make the beach unsafe for swimming.

The last set of samples were taken August 12.

The health unit recommends beach-goers use their own judgement and assess conditions the day they want to swim. If it has rained recently or if the water is cloudy, swimming is not recommended at any area beaches.

More on what beach sampling and e. Coli levels mean: