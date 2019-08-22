Swimming not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches
Swimming is not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches after water quality testing Monday revealed high levels of bacteria.
Mettawas Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach all registered unsafe E. coli counts
Mettawas Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach all registered unsafe E. coli counts. The beaches are not officially closed.
Health unit officials recommend assessing water quality at the time you want to swim — and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit does not recommend swimming if there was recent heavy rainfall or if the water is cloudy.
