Be proud to shine. Share your Pride story

What does Pride mean to you? It can take guts and vulnerability to share your Pride experience when you are a LGBTQ member or ally.

CBC Windsor wants to honour that courage by covering your story.

Throughout this month, CBC Windsor will be sharing the stories that you submit to us as the region prepares to celebrate uniqueness, diversity and inclusion on parade day.

Starting Tuesday, August 7, CBC Windsor will reveal your stories on three platforms. Listen to Windsor Morning with host, Tony Doucette on CBC Radio One 97.5 FM, watch CBC Windsor News at 6 with host, Arms Bumanlag and read them online at cbc.ca/windsor.

Be proud to shine!

Fill in the story submission form below by Thursday, August 2 at 12:00 p.m.

Windsor welcomes Pride festivities

Kicking off on Wednesday, August 8, the five-day Windsor-Essex Pride Festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the region and this year marks the 26th annual Pride parade.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 12, the parade starts in the Market Square parking lot on Ottawa Street. The route then snakes around Ottawa Street and meets up with Langlois Avenue where it finally wraps up in Lanspeary Park.

In addition to Pride Festival, Windsor-Essex Pride serves the LGBTQ community with a many other activities and special events throughout the year such as support groups, games nights and wellness classes, all aimed at reducing social isolation and improving connection.

In 2017, the festival boasted its biggest parade yet with 15 new floats added to the parade line-up. In all, 60 groups travelled down Ouelette Avenue.

Highlights from 2017 Windsor-Essex Pride