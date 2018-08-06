Skip to Main Content
Windsor musician hopes more people can #BeLikeMark

Local musician Jeff Burrows started the hashtag. He hopes more can be like Mark Boscariol, the Windsor businessman who died suddenly in July.

'I just thought to myself people should really be a lot more like Mark'

The hashtag #BeLikeMark was created in the hopes people would be more like Mark Boscariol, a Windsor businessman who died suddenly in July. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The hashtag #BeLikeMark has been popping up online. The creator hopes it will inspire people to emulate Mark Boscariol, a Windsor businessman whose death shocked many people whose lives he touched.

Boscariol died in July. He owned multiple restaurants in Windsor, including SnackBar-B-Q, Downtown Pizza Co., and Good Neighbour. 

Local musician Jeff Burrows started the hashtag, saying there were a lot of tributes coming out and it lead him to think about how much he had done for the community.

"I just thought to myself people should really be a lot more like Mark," he said. 

Boscariol was all about positivity and was like a brother to everyone said Burrows.

"Seeing how much he would go to bat for the community without expecting anything in return, not being afraid to ask tough questions, but being respectful all the time," he said.

In general, Burrows said, Boscariol was the unofficial mayor of the City of Windsor, and more people need to be like that. He would like to see a statue of Boscariol downtown to honour what he's done for the city.

There is a possibility #BeLikeMark may be put on t-shirts and sold, with money raised going to the Little Things Matter program that Boscariol championed. The program helps make improvements in Windsor's downtown core through small grants.

