Bayonet rifle, meth seized in Chatham-Kent: police
Chatham-Kent police say a man is facing charges after drugs and a rife were seized at a home.
The police service said in a statement Tuesday that the seizure was made as a result of a warrant executed at a home in Chatham on Monday afternoon.
"Thank you everyone for your comments... we appreciate that many of you may own a similar firearm for sporting purposes, however what caused us great concern is that the firearm was loaded with a high capacity magazine and was stored carelessly," the police service tweeted.
The suspected methamphetamine was valued at $1,300. A switchblade was also seized, police said.
A 40-year-old man was charged with drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, breach of probation and firearms offences.
A second man, who is 28, was also charged with possession drugs.
Two others in the residence, a man and a woman, were also arrested on outstanding warrants and face various charges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.