Ukrainian dance group taking steps to raise funds and cultural awareness

A Ukrainian dance group from Windsor, Ont. is working on some fancy steps to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine. But it's not just about raising money, it's also about raising awareness about Ukrainian culture.

"I think what we're doing is kind of showing that we're still here, we're not going anywhere and kind of the strength of the Ukrainian community is not solely concentrated in Ukraine but around the world," Nadia Stephaniuk told the CBC.

She is one of the organizers with the Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. It is rehearsing for a show that will take place with some live music and a benefit dinner at the Ciociaro Club on May 26.

For Stephaniuk, who has been doing Ukrainian dance for more than 20 years, putting on the dance to assist people stuck in the midst of a war gives it a new meaning.

I unfortunately did not get the spelling of the dance step that I learned but I'm a little more proficient in Ukrainian dance after a quick lesson with Michael Jaworiwsky of the Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Emsemble this weekend. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcwindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/NqFyr6OXNa">pic.twitter.com/NqFyr6OXNa</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

"In the wake of everything, it's really put in perspective the power of culture and dance and it's really impactful to be able to still do this today," Stephaniuk said.

Michael Jaworiwsky, another organizer of the dance said that it's important to be showcasing the culture during the event as well as clear up some misconceptions about the Ukraine.

"I love the fact that a lot of people didn't know the Ukraine was a country before this happened. Everybody thought, 'Oh so you're Russian.' No, we're not Russian, we're Ukrainian," he said.