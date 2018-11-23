Barge crashes into dock in Detroit River

A Canadian-owned tugboat and barge have crashed into a dock on the Detroit side of the Detroit River.

According to ship tracker, Marine Traffic, the vessel crashed just west of the Ambassador Bridge. It was travelling about 15 km/h when it ran aground.

The tugboat, called Anglian Lady, had earlier made port in Detroit around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A look at Canadian-owned tugboat and barge that crashed into a dock on the Detroit side of the river. Footage provided by CBS. 0:50

Vessel registration lists the tugboat's home port as Sault Ste. Marie.

CBC Windsor has been unable to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause of the incident.

The owner of the tugboat, Purvis Marine Ltd., did not immediately respond for comment.

