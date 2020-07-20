Family of 99-year-old COVID survivor thanking staff at Windsor retirement home

The family of a 99-year-old Windsor woman and the staff at the retirement home where she lives were expecting the worst when Barbara Kersey was diagnosed with COVID-19 but the scrappy senior pulled through and family can once again come to visit her.

"Day by day, week by week, we were expecting the worst," Barbara's son Mark Kersey said.

Barbara lives at Lifetimes on Riverside, a retirement home on Windsor's waterfront. Mark says the timeline of Barbara's illness seems like a blur, but he said he was stunned when he got the phone call about her diagnosis a couple of months ago.

"It was a dagger to the heart," Mark said.

Barbara Kersey is a resident at Lifetimes on Riverside - a retirement home in Windsor (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Mark, who lives in Toronto, said the fact that he wasn't allowed to visit her while she was sick wasn't easy.

"Not being able to jump in the car and drive over here was one of the hardest things," he said. "It's been four plus months."

But her condition continued to improve and recently she was cleared of the virus.

"We were overjoyed just to know that she had now tested negative and to know the quality of care she is getting here just put our minds at ease," Mark said

"One day it was like we got our mother back."

She really got stronger every single day and it was beautiful to watch - Kassandra Sauve

Mark, who is a trained pianist, was in Windsor to visit finally last week. He spent some of the time playing piano for her, singing her songs and taking her out for a celebratory strawberry smoothie -- her favourite.

"All we had to do was wait for this point where we could come and see her in person," Mark said.

"This is the best."

Strength and determination

Mark says he's grateful to the staff at Lifetimes for their care of his mother.

Kassandra Sauve cared for Barbara from the day they first found out she was positive. She said that it took a couple of days before they saw the effects start to set in.

"She started to decline, she started to get weak, she developed pneumonia. We treated her for pneumonia. We just really provided her with that compassionate care," Sauve said.

Karen Murphy, who also works at Lifetimes, said Sauve was fearless in delivering care to Barbara.

"During all the virus and the complications Kassandra was the one that was going up in full PPE, not scared of COVID, not frightened of anything," Murphy said.

Sauve said it was Barbara's strength and determination that helped pull her through.

Mark Kersey plays piano for his mother Barbara Kersey at Lifetimes on Riverside, a Windsor retirement home. He credits her with sending him to piano lessons. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"After a week, a week and a half, she started getting her strength, she started remembering things a little bit better and she really got stronger every single day and it was beautiful to watch."

Mark is thankful for the care his mother receives at the facility.

"They've done such a wonderful job taking care of mom. They have given her their time, patience and keeping us up to date," Mark said. "We're ever so grateful for all the help."

Barbara is grateful too.

"They look after us," Barbara said about the staff. "They really do."

Barbara will turn 100 years old this November.