Obama to appear in Detroit, campaigning for Michigan Democrats

Obama will headline a rally in Detroit Friday for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. House candidates and others 11 days before the election.

FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama address the participants at a summit on climate change involving mayors from around the globe in Chicago. Obama and his wife, Michelle, are stepping up their political involvement ahead of the November 2018 midterm elections, moves aimed at bolstering Democratic enthusiasm as the party aims to regain control of Congress. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democrats in Michigan.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will also attend. He leads a national Democratic group that is backing Michigan's anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal to put redistricting in the hands of a commission instead of lawmakers.

Obama's rally was announced Tuesday. It will be held at Cass Technical High School starting after 5 p.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied with top Democrats in Ann Arbor last week, while Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Republicans in Pontiac. The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was in Michigan Tuesday supporting gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and Senate candidate John James.

