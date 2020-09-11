Construction on Banwell Road begins, expected to last three months
Banwell Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next three months starting Monday.
The city says the construction should be complete on Dec. 14
Banwell Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next three months starting Monday.
The changes will take place on Banwell Road between Tecumseh Road East and Palmetto Street, according to a news release issued by the City of Windsor.
This will be the case until Dec. 14, weather permitting, the release said. All businesses along that stretch will remain open.
This is considered phase 1 of the Banwell Road Corridor Improvement project, according to the city's web site, which will include:
- Widening to two lanes in each direction, separated by a median.
- Constructing new concrete sidewalks and a multi-use trail.
- Constructing a flexible roadway pavement with new asphalt.
- Installing street lighting and traffic signals.
- Upgrading the storm sewer/drainage and closing most of the road side-ditches.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.