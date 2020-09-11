Construction on Banwell Road begins, expected to last three months

Banwell Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the next three months starting Monday.

The changes will take place on Banwell Road between Tecumseh Road East and Palmetto Street, according to a news release issued by the City of Windsor.

This will be the case until Dec. 14, weather permitting, the release said. All businesses along that stretch will remain open.

This is considered phase 1 of the Banwell Road Corridor Improvement project, according to the city's web site, which will include: