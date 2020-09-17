Banwell Rd, Concession 11 realignment moving forward in Tecumseh

A realignment of Banwell Road with Concession 11 in Tecumseh is finally going to go ahead, 18 years after it was first agreed upon by the County of Essex.

Back in 2002, Tecumseh handed over 6,500 acres along County Road 42 to the City of Windsor. As part of the deal the county was to pay for land acquisition and improvements to align Banwell Road with Concession 11.

It was supposed to commence in 2014 but didn't happen.

After a heated debate, Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara pushed through a motion Wednesday night at county council to get the project going.

"Are we frustrated? Absolutely. This deal was done in good conscience in 2002, this is what has been happening to our community, is impeding on development on the hamlet lands," he said.

The motion passed unanimously. McNamara expects land acquisition to begin in the near future.

He said the town can now finally go ahead with housing and commercial development in the area.

"We've done a terrific job putting in condos and so forth, but there's a pent-up demand for people who want to move here and that particular road as well is critical," said McNamara.

The project will sever the current connections Banwell Road and Concession 11 have with County Road 42 and create culs-de-sac at the ends of the roads.

A new connecting link will be built from Banwell Road through County Road 42 to Concession 11. It is supposed to be finished by the end of 2023.