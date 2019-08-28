Leamington performing arts centre reopens after major renovations

The Bank Theatre reopens this weekend after extensive upgrades and renovations to the stage, seating and other patron amenities are finally complete.

Theatre publicist Michelle Fortier said it's a "wow factor" when you walk in the doors now.

"It's gone from a building that was brick and mortar to a redesigned inside. It looks like a ship's hull. A grand staircase, a beautiful box office," said Fortier. For those performing, The Bank Theatre also renovated dressing rooms and the green room.

The theatre was once a Bank of Montreal, built around 1850. In 2012, it was turned into a 100-seat theatre.

Fortier said the reno has been more than a year in the making.

"It's been a long haul," said Fortier. "But the dream, the vision that everyone had has definitely come to fruition."

This photo, taken in March, shows the view from the mezzanine, looking at the stage at The Bank Theatre in Leamington, Ont. (The Bank Theatre/Facebook)

By the time the full renovations are complete, it will have cost about $2 million. The town of Leamington matched fundraising with a $400,000 grant.

"The community just came alive," said Fortier. "They showed their support along with the municipality. People just came out of the woodwork."

This photo from the spring shows construction underway at The Bank Theatre in Leamington, Ont. (The Bank Theatre/Facebook)

Fortier said the response means there is "definitely a need" for theatre in Leamington.

The "grand reveal" for reopening weekend includes performances by Russell deCarle, Sean McCann and Billy Raffoul. Some performances were sold out well in advance.

Listen to Michelle Fortier speak with the CBC's Peter Duck on Windsor Morning: