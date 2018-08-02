Bancroft OPP arrest second suspect in Windsor kidnapping case

A second suspect involved in a Windsor kidnapping investigation has been arrested near Bancroft, Ont., say OPP.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, OPP officers in Bancroft assisted Peterborough OPP as they pursued a vehicle on highway 28 in Faraday Township.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Leamington and was followed by police for dangerous driving after failing to stop.

The pursuit came to an end after police used a spike belt — the suspect then fled on foot.

He was arrested, and officers seized various stolen items from the vehicle — including firearms.

Meanwhile in Windsor, officers were called to a variety store on Strabane Avenue near Riverside Drive East for 'trouble unknown' last Thursday around 3 p.m. That's when police say they learned of a man being forced into a vehicle, and brought to a house where he was able to escape and contact the authorities.

Upon further investigation police say the alleged victim arranged to meet another man in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Lawrence Road. That's when it's alleged the victim got into a vehicle with two men inside and was threatened and forced to head to another residence.

Police say all three men knew each other.

They had arrested one suspect, 21-year-old Blake Carter of Windsor. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, forcible confinement, uttering a death threat and two counts of breach of probation.

The suspect arrested near Bancroft, 25-year-old Anthony Pompa of Tecumseh, has been charged with five counts of possession of stolen property, flight while pursued by police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.