Rocks hidden by Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association promote love, healing

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association in Windsor is hiding rocks to spread positivity throughout the community.

They're calling it 'BANA Rocks.' Executive director Luciana Rosu-Sieza and clinical therapist Sara Dalrymple sat down to chat with Tony Doucette on CBC's Windsor Morning this week.

What is BANA Rocks?

Luciana: I know a lot of people are painting rocks and spreading good messages around. This initiative was inspired by one of our clients and we decided we wanted to get the community involved and put some positive messages around our community. We want people to find them, take a creative picture and tag it 'BANA Be Yourself.'

How did you come up with the idea?

Sarah: I was seeing a client, diagnosed with an eating disorder, and when she finished treatment she brought me a rock with a message on it and it was really inspiring. She ended up bringing me a bunch of blank rocks to get started with. She's in her recovery now, but our staff and volunteers have gotten this initiative going.

Luciana Rosu-Sieza, executive director of BANA hopes the rocks spread positivity in the community. (Sara Dalrymple)

L: They're like little treasures. They're shiny, they're positive. People who find them kind of want to keep them! They're all shapes and sizes, unique to human beings as well. When people ask us what kind of rocks we're looking for, we want all kinds. We like the diversity.

How many have you hidden?

S: More than 150 ... we've been doing it all summer. We've hidden them throughout the community.

Tell me where, without letting the cat out of the bag?

S: The Riverfront, the Ford Test Track, Walkerville, Ottawa Street, Jackson Park is loaded with them.

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association says the project was inspired by one of their clients. (BANA)

L: The idea behind this is that people are posting them on their social media. The people who find one, we call them finders. There's a lot of negative news so we wanted to combat that with some positivity.

Part of this is creating awareness. Why is it important that people know what you do?

L: It's important because eating disorders still have a stigma. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder, so getting to talk about what we do is definitely part of it.

The unique thing about eating disorders, because it has to do with food ... a lot of times we talk about staying away from substances or gambling, but we need food to survive. There's about 8,000 to 12,000 people just here in Windsor-Essex who have an eating disorder.

S: I want there to be more positivity in the community and I want people to learn BANA's name.

BANA even made CBC a rock, which says "Speak your mind." (Luciana Rosu-Sieza)

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview below: