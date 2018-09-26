Windsor dancers win national ballroom championships 2 years in a row

A pair of accomplished dancers from Windsor have won the Canadian ballroom championship for the second year in a row.

Richard Tonizzo and Claire Hansen, who have been dancing together for the past 15 years, will be advancing to the world's competition on Oct. 27 in Moscow, Russia.

"We've been representing Canada and going to the world's since 2010. But last year, we won ... and then we won again this year," said Hansen.

From rivals to partners

Both Hansen and Tonizzo have been dancing at a competitive level since they were almost four years old. For Hansen, she competed as a Scottish highland dancer until she moved over to ballroom dancing when she turned 11.

As for Tonizzo, he first started competing in his native Australia. At 7 years old, he danced in ballroom competitions alongside his cousin.

Tonizzo and Hansen say they have to travel long distances to find high-level ballroom dance training. They also engage in cardio and fitness training to maintain their world-class performance style. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

They eventually found themselves in England, as one another's competitors.

"Around the same time, we split up with our respective partners and then we decided to see if it would work together," said Tonizzo.

"We were similar in age and height. We thought we could get along reasonably well," Hansen added.

Popularity of ballroom dancing

Tonizzo said ballroom dancing has a "social aspect" which resonates with people in Windsor and Detroit. He said a number of clients from across the border take lessons at their dance studio.

For Hansen, the popularity of ballroom dancing in the region is something they are "still trying to develop." Part of this mission includes hosting Ballroom At Its Best classes in Windsor's Masonic Temple.

"We're definitely trying to advertise ballroom dancing for all ages in all levels. So hopefully, overtime, we can increase awareness," said Hansen.

Tonizzo added there are a few clients from their dance studio who have gone on to compete at the provincial level, but finding dancers at the national level is "quite unique" for the area.

"You'd have to go to Toronto, Chicago, New York City or L.A. to find people [at this level]."