Voters met pair of similar candidates at Friday Ward 5 debate

The last Ballots and Brews in Ward 5 wasn't much of a debate, but a chance for voters to meet two candidates who shared similar views on several issues.

Adam Castle and Joey Wright are running alongside four other candidates, including incumbent Ed Sleiman. Castle and Wright were the only candidates present at the Friday night event.

"I find it almost disrespectful that Ed Sleiman isn't here, considering that he's one of the front-runners in the race right now," said attendee Drew Beaudoin, 28.

Ballots and Brews is a series of candidate forums held from Wards 2 to 5 by YQG + Me, a group that's hoping to engage millennials and get them to vote, through hosting these events at craft breweries.

Other challengers to Sleiman are Lilliam B. Kruzsely, Joe Lucier and Martin Utrosa. Lucier and Utrosa are still in the race, as it is too late to withdraw their names, but they have thrown their support behind Wright.

Jessica Pringle, 25, showed up at the event with her mind almost made up, but she wanted to learn about other options.

"I like being able to see everybody in person, and hear the tone of everybody's voice," said Pringle.

This will be the first time she's voting in Windsor's municipal election. She said she was dragged by her mom to vote in the last one when she lived in Essex County.

Candidates share similar takes

Throughout the night, the two agreed on a number of issues, including the need to have supervised injection sites in the city.

"If you take a look at what the actual results are of places where there are injection sites … the results are incredible," said Wright.

Both candidates also criticized the city's past position on holding the line on taxes, with Castle saying roads, sewers and parks had been neglected in Ward 5 and across the city.

"We need to get back to the basics."

The two candidates also emphasized the need to look at root causes when addressing issues like homelessness and drug addictions, rather than increasing the police presence in the city's core.

Castle said as the city looks to police force for enforcement, people should also look to them to be kind.

"We want them to look at the people that are on our streets, and realize that they are people. They are human. These aren't issues," he said.

Wright said what the city needs are more outreach workers and social workers to help people who may be homeless or struggling with mental health and addiction.

"We don't need more cops to find people and put them in jail," he said.

Both candidates support having an auditor general, which is an issue that has surfaced in many debates over the past few weeks.

The moderator asked if each candidate considered the other a good representative for Ward 5. Both said yes, and shook hands in front of a cheering crowd.

Election day will be on Oct. 22.