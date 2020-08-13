Ball python found in Chatham shed may now go up for adoption
Non-venomous snake is not dangerous, says animal control department
A ball python that's native to West and Central Africa has been found slithering around Chatham.
The nonvenomous constrictor is now in the hands of Ben Van Eyk, Chatham-Kent's manager of animal control.
"It was found in the city of Chatham in somebody's shed near some willow branches," he said. "We took it in and I helped assess it, making sure it has a good bill of health."
Van Eyk said the snake is about 60 centimeters long and 5 centimeters wide.
Rescuing the animal was a high priority for animal control because snakes can be a risk to the public and generally people are afraid of them, he said.
But this non-venomous python is not dangerous, explained Van Eyk, and would only bite if it was scared.
Officials still aren't certain where the animal came from.
"It can either be a stray that escaped an enclosure," said Van Eyk. "It could be an abandonment case."
Van Eyk said the snake will be held for three days to see if anyone comes forward for it. If not, the snake will be put up for adoption.
