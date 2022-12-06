Bad Witch Bakery to close; owner says small businesses need more support

After years of being in survival mode, a local bakery owner is closing up shop and calling for more to be done to support small businesses in Windsor.

Gabby Jedlinski, the owner-operator and head baker of Bad Witch Bakery, said it was a painful decision to shut her doors, but between the pandemic, supply shortages, inflation and burnout from running a small businesses, it got to be too much.

"At a certain point, enough is enough," Jedlinski said.

"You just kind of feel like you keep getting kicked when you're down and it's just — there's not enough money coming in...you feel like you're kind of bleeding yourself dry."

Jedlinski explained that during the pandemic, consumer habits changed, and people weren't as willing to venture out to a shop like they used to. Most recently, it's become difficult securing certain ingredients.

"We couldn't get cream cheese. And then when you can get ingredients, it's all of a sudden like 40 to 60 per cent markup for all of your items. And it's just you feel like it's taking more and more out of you. And if you try to increase your prices, then customers get upset."

On top of that, the shop experienced it's second robbery last week, adding to the toll.

"It's exhausting. It takes a lot out of you mentally," she said. "It feels like you're running basically a marathon every single day."

Broken windows at Bad Witch Bakery which was burglarized last week. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Jedlinski points out that she's not alone, and that a lot of small businesses in Windsor need more support.

"A lot of businesses in Windsor right now are learning how to survive in like that narrow red margin that's already been the case prior to COVID," she said.

She said the effort it takes to keep going is not sustainable.

"I want more like, results for that amount of hard work and love that they put into the city. Because everyone that opens up a small business is because they love what they do and they want to share that with the community around them."

Skyrocketing costs

According to the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, the costs of ingredients associated with baking are up based on the feedback they've gotten from local businesses comparing costs from May and June of 2021.

Butter, for example has seen a 25 per cent rise since then, eggs are up 50 per cent and canola oil is up a staggering 135 per cent.

"A lot of businesses struggling to just stay afloat just because there's no way they can absorb that kind of increase in input costs," said CEO and president of the chamber Rakesh Naidu.

Rakesh Naidu says the chamber of commerce has advocated for small businesses in some ways but more can be done. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"I wish there was more work between small businesses and them currently. I just — it's been a little bit isolating," Jedlinsky said of her relationship with the chamber.

Naidu said that more needs to be done but the chamber is working to find relief for businesses.

"We have a list of things that we'll be proposing and that we have proposed so that there can be some respite from this significant increase," Naidu said.

He said the chamber is proposing that municipalities drop business permit fees and have asked them to consider lowering property taxes for certain types of businesses.

He said it is also asking the province to hold off on further increasing the minimum wage until things improve.

I think COVID was one fight, but I think this is like the real one right now to see like who can actually, like, come out of this in one piece. - Gabby Jedlinkski

In an emailed response from the city it said that it has provided relief to business most impacted by the pandemic which was mostly businesses in the hospitality industry. Those were things like waiving late penalties waived and pushing out deadlines for businesses.

The city also said the number of business licenses it is granting is remaining in line with what it usually sees, about 3,500 per year on average.

To reopen or not to reopen?

As for whether Jedlinski would ever consider re-opening down the road?

"No, never," she said.

"I think there needs to be a change. There needs to be an advocate like in Windsor for the good. Like there's so many small businesses that are open and I want to encourage people to go spend your money there, especially this holiday season. Those people are in desperate need of like help to... stay open. Like we're all struggling right now."

Jedlinski encourages consumers to strongly consider ditching online shopping and turn to small businesses.

"I think COVID was one fight, but I think this is like the real one right now to see like who can actually, like, come out of this in one piece."