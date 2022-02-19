Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Annual Great Backyard Bird Count gets underway

It's a big weekend for the bird watchers of Windsor-Essex.

Four-day event gathers data about bird populations, migration patterns

CBC News

'Amazing array' of birds to spot in Windsor-Essex

7 hours ago
Duration 2:04
Feb. 18 marks the beginning of the Great Backyard Bird Count, a four-day event taking place all around the world. Lakshmi Tharuvai is a community activator with the Pelee Island Bird Observatory. She spoke to CBC Windsor at Ojibway Park. 2:04

It's a big weekend for the bird watchers of Windsor-Essex.

Friday marked the start of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. The four-day event wraps up on Feb. 21, and asks people to make a record of their bird encounters, and log them online, or via a smartphone app.

Lakshmi Tharuvai, community activator with the Pelee Island Bird Observatory (PIBO), said the data is used in several ways, including tracking bird migration patterns, or giving insight into bird populations in different areas.

And there are plenty of birds to see in the Windsor-Essex area, she said.

"There's an amazing array of birds that you can see here, and they're all so unique, and so different," said Tharuvai. "It's really fun to find them."

"It's almost therapeutic to go take walks, and check out the birds."

LISTEN: Megan Quinn, a conservation biology coordinator, joins Afternoon Drive: 

Afternoon Drive5:33The Great Backyard Bird Count
If you're a fan of birdwatching...look no further than your own backyard. The Nature Conservancy of Canada is inviting birdwatchers to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Megan Quinn, a conservation biology coordinator with the Conservatory joins host Chris dela Torre to share more. 5:33
