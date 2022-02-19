It's a big weekend for the bird watchers of Windsor-Essex.

Friday marked the start of the annual Great Backyard Bird Count. The four-day event wraps up on Feb. 21, and asks people to make a record of their bird encounters, and log them online, or via a smartphone app.

Lakshmi Tharuvai, community activator with the Pelee Island Bird Observatory (PIBO), said the data is used in several ways, including tracking bird migration patterns, or giving insight into bird populations in different areas.

And there are plenty of birds to see in the Windsor-Essex area, she said.

"There's an amazing array of birds that you can see here, and they're all so unique, and so different," said Tharuvai. "It's really fun to find them."

"It's almost therapeutic to go take walks, and check out the birds."

LISTEN: Megan Quinn, a conservation biology coordinator, joins Afternoon Drive: