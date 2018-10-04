'Backlog' for portables forces students to learn in open hallways, libraries

A higher demand for portable classrooms in Ontario is forcing some students to learn in large open hallway areas, libraries or wherever there's space while they wait for the temporary solution to arrive.

This year, the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) purchased 15 portable classrooms at a cost of $100,000 each. Eleven schools require these portables, some even need two.

I don't think it impacts the learning. - Todd Awender, Superintendent of Education at GECDSB

In one case, enrolment grew by 75 students just over the summer and that's something the board didn't plan for, prompting a last-minute order for portable classrooms.

The superintendent of education Todd Awender said the space for kids to use while they wait for a portable classroom doesn't impact learning.

"There's great places in all of our buildings to learn, whether it's in a portable, whether it's in a classroom, whether it's any space basically," he said.

GECDSB superintendent Todd Awender faced tough questions from parents at a public meeting Thursday night. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

NRB Inc Modular Building supplies the GECDSB, and some other school boards, with portable classrooms. Officials from the company haven't responded to questions from CBC News.

The public school board hopes to have its new portables in place by the end of October. The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board tells CBC News it hasn't experienced issues related to a portable classroom backlog.

New portables signal growth

Ideally, each school would be able to fit all the students. But Awender said this is a good problem to have.

"Our enrolment is growing," he said.

Portable classrooms are considered a temporary solution, although they have features such as air conditioning that some older school buildings don't have.

File photo of an open concept classroom at W J Langlois Catholic Elementary School. (CBC)

School boards often look at portables as a "good thing" because it allows them to build a solid business case to submit to the Ministry of Education asking for a new school, or new additions to a current building.

Schools wait for new PCs on funding proposals

Right now, the GECDSB is in a holding pattern when it comes to making requests for funding to the new Progressive Conservative government.

The Ministry of Education is aware of the delay from the vendor in Ontario. A spokesperson said school boards receive specific funding for temporary accommodation costs and it's up to trustees for deciding the most appropriate arrangements.

When it comes to building new schools and anticipating future enrolment, the ministry said boards are expected to "determine where growth or decline is like to occur."

New schools are "usually" built during peak enrolment periods and portables may be used initially as a "short-term solution," according to the ministry.