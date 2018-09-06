Skip to Main Content
Windsor police back to school traffic crackdown results in 142 violations

Windsor police have started their back to school traffic enforcement initiative.

Last year, more than 500 fines were issued

(Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police have started their back to school traffic enforcement initiative with a hefty total of "enforcement actions."

Police say in the first two days, 142 enforcement actions have been taking. 

Violations include:

  • speeding
  • distracted driving
  • disobeying stop signs
  • suspended or unlicenced drivers
  • no insurance

The City of Windsor also has its own back to school enforcement by cracking down on illegal parking around schools by parents dropping off or picking up their kids.

