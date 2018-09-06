Windsor police back to school traffic crackdown results in 142 violations

Windsor police have started their back to school traffic enforcement initiative with a hefty total of "enforcement actions."

Police say in the first two days, 142 enforcement actions have been taking.

Violations include:

speeding

distracted driving

disobeying stop signs

suspended or unlicenced drivers

no insurance

The City of Windsor also has its own back to school enforcement by cracking down on illegal parking around schools by parents dropping off or picking up their kids.

More from CBC Windsor: