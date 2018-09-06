Windsor police back to school traffic crackdown results in 142 violations
Windsor police have started their back to school traffic enforcement initiative.
Last year, more than 500 fines were issued
Police say in the first two days, 142 enforcement actions have been taking.
Violations include:
- speeding
- distracted driving
- disobeying stop signs
- suspended or unlicenced drivers
- no insurance
The City of Windsor also has its own back to school enforcement by cracking down on illegal parking around schools by parents dropping off or picking up their kids.