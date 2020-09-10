Masks and backpacks: Thousands of Windsor-Essex students head back to class

Many students across Windsor-Essex headed back to class Thursday with one new addition to their first day of school outfit: a mask.

Only some students will be entering classrooms this week for the first time since March as school boards have adopted staggered start times.

But that's not the only safety measure in place. Schools are expected to have directional arrows in hallways to guide the flow of traffic, hand sanitizer stations, spaced out desks and signs reminding students of hand-washing practices.

At St. Anne French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, students were met with staff fully dressed in PPE, who were there to log names, ask screening questions and take temperatures before children entered the building.

Can I say that the government has prepared us to their fullest extent? Absolutely not, - Mario Spagnuolo, Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario

Ahead of Thursday, parent of three Liz Durham said she bought extra plastic bags to sort clean masks from the dirty ones.

Liz Durham, mom of three, says she's read so much about back to school and thinks she's ready for it. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I think I'm as prepared as I can be," Durham said. "I read a lot. The problem is everything changes every time I read it so I'm not sure exactly what's happening 100 per cent cause you know, you remember the old stuff but I'm ready, I think."

Parent Mike Mannarino said he wants his kids to go back to school but that he's nervous what the experience will be like.

"We're not sure, everything's uncertain at the time so we're not sure how this is going to pan out," Mannarino said. "It's almost like a test, like a trial unfortunately, but we're going to see how it goes in the next few weeks and hope for the best."

Dad Mike Mannarino says he wants his kids to go back to school even though he's uncertain how things will play out. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Meanwhile, student Jenna McConnell, who starts her final year of high school this month, said she plans to be hyper-aware.

"I feel like im going to be very diligent with washing my hands and wearing my mask and being aware of whose around me and what im touching," she said.

Highschool student Jenna McConnell says hand washing and being cautious of what she touches will be top of mind. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Teachers still 'nervous' and 'anxious'

Local president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Mario Spagnuolo told CBC News that there's "still a lot of unanswered questions" as teachers begin their first day of welcoming students back.

Some are still dealing with large class sizes, ventilation concerns and others are still seeing changes to their class lists, he said.

WATCH | Doctors answer some of your back-to-school questions:

The CBC's Sanjay Maru asks CBC medical contributor Dr. Peter Lin and Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital and Hamilton Health Science, five questions parents may have as students go back to school. 2:54

According to Spagnuolo, he's still receiving calls from teachers that desks are not even one metre apart, let alone two.

"Can I say that the government has prepared us to their fullest extent? Absolutely not," he told CBC News on Wednesay.

"There was so much more that this government could have done and they didn't. But that being said, as true heroes, we're going to go into the classroom with courage, with optimism and make the best that we can do."

He said many teachers are still "nervous" and "anxious," but that they can never be 100 per cent prepared and just have to do what they can given the circumstances.

"I have a lot of faith in our teachers and our professional support staff because they got into education, because they love kids, they love teaching, they're passionate about it," Spagnuolo said, adding that while he understands the difficult decisions parents have had to make, there is "no risk-free" option.

Help CBC Windsor cover your back-to-school stories

It's going to be a September unlike any other as students go back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you're an education worker, parent, or student, CBC Windsor wants your help covering this developing story.

Click here to tell us about your back-to-school experiences.