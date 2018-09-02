Papers, pencils, pens galore: It's back-to-school shopping time

It's that time of year again: students are going back to school, and they're stocking up on supplies.

Many families in Windsor, Ont. have been using the long weekend to adequately prepare for the first day of school, by shopping for things like pens, pencils, colouring supplies, binders, and more before Tuesday.

"It always surprises us when we get to the checkout, how much stuff the kids need," said Beth Malloy, mom to three students.

"But it seems like it's been pretty consistent for the last couple of years," she said, adding that this year, supplies cost her about $40 to $50 per child.

'Always is a little bit painful'

"I guess we're used to it now. We're a few years in," said Malloy. "It always is a little bit painful that you have to put out that money, but we always feel better just knowing that our kids are totally equipped for once school starts and that we're not going to be back next week rushing to pick up supplies once they've started school."

Parents say that each year, school supplies can cost up to $50 per child. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Malloy and other parents like Sheila Scheuerman say they're also re-using some items in an effort to save some money.

"This year we saved money because [my daughter] didn't need a new backpack or lunch pail so we were able to save money on that," Scheuerman said.

Back to a routine

Shaun Dass, a teacher and father of two students, says he feels that school supplies are becoming more and more expensive, especially if you want to buy good quality products.

Shaun Dass says he feels both joy and sadness this time of year. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Dass said he's happy to go back to school after a summer off, but is saddened to know that means less time with his daughters.

For Malloy, a return to school means a return to predictability.

"It'll be nice to get back to a regular routine."