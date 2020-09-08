Skip to Main Content
Carry multiple masks, keep backpacks outside: Doctors answer your back-to-school questions
Carry multiple masks, keep backpacks outside: Doctors answer your back-to-school questions

With the first day of school fast approaching, we're sure parents have a number of questions about what going back-to-school will look like for their children. That's why the CBC's Sanjay Maru posed some of them to two health experts to get their thoughts on the upcoming school year.

How many masks should my child bring with them? Is it safe for students to ride the school bus? CBC medical contributor Dr. Peter Lin and Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences have some answers. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

With the first day of school fast approaching, we're sure parents have a number of questions about what going back-to-school will look like for their children.

That's why CBC Windsor asked some of your questions to two health experts.

Things like — how many masks should my children take with them? How safe it it for students to ride the bus? Where should my child put their mask when they take it off? Is there anything kids should avoid bringing into the house after they come home from school? What should I do if my child refuses to wear their mask?

WATCH | Five back-to-school questions answered by family physician Dr. Peter Lin and infectious disease specialist Dr. Martha Fulford:

The CBC's Sanjay Maru asks CBC medical contributor Dr. Peter Lin and Martha Fulford, infectious diseases specialist at McMaster Children's Hospital and Hamilton Health Science, five questions parents may have as students go back to school. 2:54

