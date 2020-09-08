Carry multiple masks, keep backpacks outside: Doctors answer your back-to-school questions
With the first day of school fast approaching, we're sure parents have a number of questions about what going back-to-school will look like for their children. That's why the CBC's Sanjay Maru posed some of them to two health experts to get their thoughts on the upcoming school year.
Students facing a very different return to school this week
With the first day of school fast approaching, we're sure parents have a number of questions about what going back-to-school will look like for their children.
That's why CBC Windsor asked some of your questions to two health experts.
Things like — how many masks should my children take with them? How safe it it for students to ride the bus? Where should my child put their mask when they take it off? Is there anything kids should avoid bringing into the house after they come home from school? What should I do if my child refuses to wear their mask?
WATCH | Five back-to-school questions answered by family physician Dr. Peter Lin and infectious disease specialist Dr. Martha Fulford:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.