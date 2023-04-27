Baby squirrel rescued from old, dormant chimney of Windsor house

While hanging out in his living room, Michael Karloff could hear a chirping sound coming from the area of his furnace.

At first the Windsor man thought it was a baby bird that came down the furnace's exhaust or intake pipes.

Much to his surprise — not only was the creature not trapped in the furnace, instead an old dormant chimney — it was a baby squirrel.

"I thought it was a baby rat … Kind of the size of a mouse," said Karloff. "But he was obviously an infant and couldn't move and his eyes were closed and the poor little guy was stuck. I have no idea how he got there."

Karloff says he searched online how to care for a baby squirrel and kept him warm with warmed up bottles of water next to a towel, and fed the squirrel diluted puppy formula.

"Their needs are great. Although it would have been cute to consider raising the squirrel on my own, the right thing to do really was to take them over to Wings. So I got my kids over there and we saw him off so he can be cared for by the professionals."

Nancy Phillips, with Wings Rehabilitation Centre based out of Amherstburg, says oftentimes baby squirrels are found on people's properties near where trees are being cut down.

She says people are sometimes unaware there are nests in the trees, and suggests homeowners "stop, look and listen" before picking up any baby creatures.

"So consequently mummy gets scared off with all the noise and the rumpus or she gets killed," she said.

"Either way, the babies are in jeopardy and baby squirrels can't see for five weeks. Their eyes don't even open and their ear canal is closed until 30 days. So they're very helpless. And that's why they come in."

An eastern grey squirrel, believed to be orphaned, is delivered into the Toronto Wildlife Centre's care and fed by a volunteer. This one has unique colouring, with a grey body and black head, tail, and legs. (Toronto Wildlife Centre )

So what should you do if you come across a baby animal on your property?

Contact the humane society, Phillips says, as they do pick-ups and drop off animals to their rehabilitation site.

Karloff says he'd love to see his furry little friend down the road; however, Phillips says that's highly unlikely as they're hard to keep track of in their care.

"They change so fast, they grow so fast … they look similar. They get put in a cage and if they start to eat on their own faster than others, they get moved to another cage, and then they get moved to another cage where they have climbing facilities."

Baby squirrels are normally kept in the care of Wings for around three months.

"That's when they can crack a nut themselves. They have to be able to cut into the nut and chew it up."

Phillips says if they are able to track the squirrels they have they try and release them within a kilometre or two of where they were found, but she'll never say exactly where.

"We don't tell anybody that. Oh, that's a secret."

Karloff says a part of him selfishly wishes he would have kept the baby squirrel a little longer.

"He was just so adorable and so helpless and so sweet and soft and cute. I have no personal issues with squirrels. I've got an oak tree in my yard and they are always gathering things up, and I find them hilarious and entertaining."

"I had the name Chippy in my mind."

With files from Michael Hargreaves.