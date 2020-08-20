Baby accidentally locked in hot car quickly rescued by LaSalle police

A scary situation in LaSalle ended safely, thanks to speedy police officers.

A baby was locked inside of a vehicle on a hot day at about 5 p.m.— with temperatures reaching 33 C — with no way for family to get inside. The vehicle wasn't running and the windows were not open.

The mother called 9-1-1 and officers responded within minutes.

"It was quite a hot day," said Sr. Const. Terry Seguin, community and corporate affairs officer for LaSalle Police Services.

"The car door got locked, she closed the door and realized she couldn't get in to get the baby out ... She also had other family members there calling CAA and tow truck companies."

The baby had been in the vehicle for about 10 minutes and the tow truck company was still too far away, said Seguin, so officers had to make a decision.

"They determined they couldn't wait any longer and one of the officers broke the window, the furthest window from the baby," said Seguin.

"Unfortunately there's going to have to be some repairs to the car, but a car window can be replaced, a life can't."

The baby suffered no injuries and police say this was not a case of neglect and was just an accident.

Seguin said a small children's core temperature can rise much quicker compared to an adult.

"A young one like that to succumb to the heat in the car or any animal — their bodies are small so the temperature rises quite quickly."

This isn't the first time LaSalle police have responded to an incident like this one, said Seguin.

"Parents shouldn't beat themselves up too much. We all have busy lives, everybody makes a mistake here or there. It could happen to anyone — it could happen to me for that matter — and don't judge too harshly."

Seguin said the most important thing to do in these situations is to stay calm so that you are ready to plan and take action if necessary. Calling police or 911 is a good first step.

"If you find yourself in a situation where you have to act fast before any assistance arrives, there's always ways to get into your car," he said.

To access your vehicle, find a brick or a hammer if you have one and cover your hands with a towel or something else to protect yourself. If you have to break a window, make sure it is one farthest from the child or animal trapped inside the vehicle.

