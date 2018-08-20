WWII bomber plane Fifi stops in Windsor, rides available for hefty price

While Fifi didn't drop the atomic bombs on Japan in 1945, she was certainly designed to do so.

Fifi is a B-29 Superfortress, one of the only two left today still capable of flying, and it's coming to Windsor this week.

The B-29 planes are known to have "ended the war," said John Robinson, president of the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association (CHAA). They were designed to hold bombs in the war.

"We have history and the history's important to where we are at today," he said.

And if you have anywhere from $595 to $1,695 USD to spare, you can take a ride in Fifi.

"These aircrafts are quite expensive to operate, especially if you know what size the engines of these … they use a lot of fuel," said Robinson.

He said to keep the plane on standby, the association needs to fill it up with roughly 6,000 litres of fuel.

However, for those who can't afford that hefty price tag, you can still see the Fifi and have a tour of the plane for $15 per adult ticket. People can head in the cockpit and envision themselves as the pilot.

Fifi was part of an airshow in Hamilton back in 2012. (Jessica Young/CBC)

CHAA hosted another WWII airplane last month — the Spitfire fighter plane — and Robinson said that drew in a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

Fifi is in Windsor for a Canadian tour led by the Commemorative Air Force, which owns the aircraft. It will also be stopping at cities like London and Brantford.

Robinson emphasized that the plane will be static for most of the week until the weekend, when the flights take place. So for people who want to see the historic plane leave ground and land, Saturday and Sunday are a better bet.

You may want to bring ear plugs though, because Fifi is "very, very noisy."

Fifi will be open to the public starting Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CHAA.