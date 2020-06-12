Skip to Main Content
Local artists using music to send positive messages during these times of crisis
Windsor·Video

During this COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we're all missing out on is live musical concerts — but the musicians themselves are feeling the pinch more than anyone else.

CBC Windsor spoke with Crissi Cochrane, Ayola and Leave Those Kids Alone

CBC News ·
Leave Those Kids Alone, Ayola and Crissi Cochrane spoke with CBC Windsor about the role that music plays during times of crisis. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Here at CBC Windsor, we wanted to give you a chance to hear what they're playing these days, along with how they are continuing to produce music during this pandemic.

Introducing folk artist Ayola, pop singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane and cover band Leave Those Kids Alone.

Ayola

Ayola Chusney, an African folk singer, discusses his story of coming to Canada, the role that music plays during times of crisis, and anti-Black racism protests happening across Canada and the U.S. Ayola also presents two of his original songs: '1974' and 'Femi.' 11:40

Crissi Cochrane

Singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane discusses how her latest album 'Heirloom' was received amid this pandemic, the role that music plays during times of crisis and the responsibility that musicians have to send a positive message. Cochrane also presents two of her original songs: 'Hungry Love' and 'Heaven.' 8:48

Leave Those Kids Alone

Leave Those Kids Alone, which features pianist John, guitarist Alex, band manager JP, drummer Addi and singer Timothy, discuss how they're dealing with the pandemic, the songs that mean the most to them and the importance of showing acceptance and tolerance for everyone. The band also performs covers of 'Roll With The Changes' and 'Where The Streets Have No Name.' 11:36
