Local artists using music to send positive messages during these times of crisis

During this pandemic, one of the things we're all missing out on is live musical concerts. — but the musicians themselves are feeling the pinch more than anyone else.

Here at CBC Windsor, we wanted to give you a chance to hear what they're playing these days, along with how they are continuing to produce music during this pandemic.

Introducing folk artist Ayola, pop singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane and cover band Leave Those Kids Alone.

Ayola

Ayola Chusney, an African folk singer, discusses his story of coming to Canada, the role that music plays during times of crisis, and anti-Black racism protests happening across Canada and the U.S. Ayola also presents two of his original songs: '1974' and 'Femi.' 11:40

Crissi Cochrane

Singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane discusses how her latest album 'Heirloom' was received amid this pandemic, the role that music plays during times of crisis and the responsibility that musicians have to send a positive message. Cochrane also presents two of her original songs: 'Hungry Love' and 'Heaven.' 8:48

Leave Those Kids Alone