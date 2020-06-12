Local artists using music to send positive messages during these times of crisis
During this COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we're all missing out on is live musical concerts — but the musicians themselves are feeling the pinch more than anyone else.
CBC Windsor spoke with Crissi Cochrane, Ayola and Leave Those Kids Alone
Here at CBC Windsor, we wanted to give you a chance to hear what they're playing these days, along with how they are continuing to produce music during this pandemic.
Introducing folk artist Ayola, pop singer-songwriter Crissi Cochrane and cover band Leave Those Kids Alone.
