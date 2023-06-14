Man threatens neighbour with an axe and knife — prompts 13-hour standoff in Windsor, police say

A 48-year-old man is in custody and no injuries are reported after a standoff in Windsor.

Police say officers responded to a home on Elsmere Avenue, between Erie and Niagara Streets, Monday around 7 p.m. after two separate complaints of a suspect using both a knife and axe, while uttering threats to a neighbour.

It's alleged the suspect then threatened officers and refused to cooperate with their investigation.

"Police exhausted all efforts to communicate with the suspect," said the Windsor Police Service (WPS) in a statement.

"In the interest of public safety, members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) contained the residence and attempted to serve an arrest warrant."

It was around 8 a.m. Tuesday that police say the suspect came out of the home and was arrested "without incident."

He's charged with mischief under $5,000, uttering death threats and weapons dangerous.