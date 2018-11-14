Skip to Main Content
Axe and possibly a firearm used in robbery at Windsor jewellery store, say police

Axe and possibly a firearm used in robbery at Windsor jewellery store, say police

Windsor police are searching for two people who held up employees at a jewellery store near the Windsor airport.

Police say they broke into display cases and made off with jewellery

CBC News ·
Police say these two suspects fled the scene into a waiting vehicle, described as a grey-coloured Dodge Durango, and drove northbound on Walker Road. (Windsor Police Service)

Police are searching for two people who held up employees at a jewellery store near the Windsor airport.

Officers responded to a "robbery in progress" at a jewellery store on Walker Road, south of Division Road, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation revealed two suspects entered the business — one carrying an axe and another carrying a suspected firearm.

The suspects used the axe to break into a number of display cases, before the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of jewellery.

No injuries were reported.
 
Police say the suspects ran into a waiting vehicle, described as a grey Dodge Durango, and drove northbound on Walker Road.

The suspects

The first suspect is described as:

  • a white man
  • standing five-foot-nine
  • weighing 170 lbs
  • wearing a black ski mask, a brown "work jacket" with white lining, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, work boots and white gloves
  • carrying a suspected firearm

The second suspect is described as:

  • a man
  • wearing a black ski mask, a black or dark grey jacket with a hood, dark gloves, grey jogging pants with an emblem on the left leg and black shoes
  • carrying an axe
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories