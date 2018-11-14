Axe and possibly a firearm used in robbery at Windsor jewellery store, say police
Windsor police are searching for two people who held up employees at a jewellery store near the Windsor airport.
Police say they broke into display cases and made off with jewellery
Officers responded to a "robbery in progress" at a jewellery store on Walker Road, south of Division Road, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
An investigation revealed two suspects entered the business — one carrying an axe and another carrying a suspected firearm.
The suspects used the axe to break into a number of display cases, before the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of jewellery.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspects ran into a waiting vehicle, described as a grey Dodge Durango, and drove northbound on Walker Road.
The suspects
The first suspect is described as:
- a white man
- standing five-foot-nine
- weighing 170 lbs
- wearing a black ski mask, a brown "work jacket" with white lining, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, work boots and white gloves
- carrying a suspected firearm
The second suspect is described as:
- a man
- wearing a black ski mask, a black or dark grey jacket with a hood, dark gloves, grey jogging pants with an emblem on the left leg and black shoes
- carrying an axe