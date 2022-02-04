UWindsor grad Heidi Lynch draws from real life with show Avocado Toast

For University of Windsor graduate Heidi Lynch, co-creating and starring in the show Avocado Toast has provided a chance to shine the spotlight on issues that are very important to her.

Lynch recently spoke with Chris dela Torre about the show on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive.

Here's some of their conversation.

Afternoon Drive 8:15 Avocado Toast, a TV series Heidi Lynch, a University of Windsor graduate, and the co-creator and star of Avocado Toast, speaks with CBC Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre about the original TV series. 8:15

For those who who aren't familiar with the show yet, could you tell us a bit about it??

Absolutely. So we've done two seasons. It's called Avocado Toast, the series. And the reason for the name is the first season explores what happens when baby boomers and millennials are forced to confront each other's sex lives. We follow millennial women, one of them discovering her bisexuality, and the other one's baby boomer parents get divorced and then the parents start dating that are going through the divorce. The baby boomers and the bisexual millennial's parents tell her that they've had an open marriage for their entire marriage. So it's got that cringe factor of having to talk about that stuff.

For you and your character, Molly ... some of this comes from your own life. How close is that character to the real you?

It's pretty close, but it sort of becomes this amalgamation. And the beautiful thing about collaborating with all of these different artists is they all get to interpret the script. So through the most exciting part of the process has been feedback with viewers. And for me, talking about bisexuality and the lack of representation of that in media was was really useful and amazing for season one.

Tell us a bit about how this all started, and how you and [co-creator Perrie Voss] were able to create this.

It was definitely like a pipe dream. We'd done a play together, and we'd gone through these situations in our actual lives. And then we were like, we've never seen that story told on TV, so we started to write it. ... We've also produced the entire time, which has been interesting and a learning curve, but we teamed up with an amazing producer named Charlie David and the three of us applied for funding. So, we're funded by Ontario Creates, the Bell Fund, and the Independent Production Fund [and the Canada Media Fund] for season one. We just finished shooting season two, which is really exciting. It should be coming out in July.

So it just keeps on rolling on.

Yeah, definitely. I'm very passionate about season two, because I get to talk about another issue that is underrepresented, and that's endometriosis.

Tell us a bit more about endometriosis and how it factors into what happens to these characters.

Endometriosis just affects one in 10 girls and women, and unmeasured numbers of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people in Canada. I had no idea what it was. It affects so many people and I had no idea what it was until I was diagnosed with it, and that's sort of when I'd heard the word for the first time and similar to bisexuality, it was it was really online, like on social media that I found a network of people who are going through this and willing to talk about it. I think there is a lot of taboo around menstrual topics, and that might be why this illness is so underfunded and not talked about.

What has working on this show been like, especially given that you're able to reflect your own real life in so many ways?

It's really solidified for me that my place in the world of film and TV is behind the camera. I respect actors so much. I'm a classically trained actor. I've worked as an actor for a long time. But for me, I want to be creating things. I know I need to be in the driver's seat a bit more in terms of what representation I'm creating and what stories I want to support and that I feel are important. And as a woman coming into my mid-30s, I just want to hit the ground running and have a great career being a producer.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Avocado Toast is available OutTV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime.