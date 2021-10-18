Jury to hear opening statements in trial of man accused of killing Windsor mom in her apartment

Now that a jury has been selected, the Crown Attorney's office is expected to deliver opening remarks Monday in the trial of the man accused of killing 31-year-old Autumn Taggart three years ago.

This marks the first jury trial in Windsor since COVID-19 started roughly 20 months ago. The accused, Jitesh Bhogal, is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter. It's in connection to the death of Taggart who was killed in June 2018.

It was the victim's nine-year-old son who found her body in their apartment at the corner of University and McKay avenues, according to court documents.

Bhogal is a Canadian citizen but was living in Michigan at the time. He was arrested in Washington state in August of 2018. Bhogal waived extradition and was returned to Canada.

Court documents allege Taggart died after someone broke into her apartment in the middle of the night on June 10, 2018. The documents allege someone told her son, who was in the next room, to go back to sleep, and that the boy later heard screams from his mother's bedroom.

The trial is spread across four courtrooms to abide by public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the main courtroom of the homicide trial, jurors will sit in cushy office chairs, physically distanced, at the back where members of the public typically sit. The accused, Bhogal, will be in a plexiglass box the jury normally occupies.

Another courtroom will be used solely for jury deliberations, while the remaining two will be for the public to watch on television screens that stream live from the main courtroom. Others can also request access to a virtual link to watch the proceedings as they happen.