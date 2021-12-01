Man who admitted to killing Windsor woman found guilty of first-degree murder

Jitesh Bhogal has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart.

On Wednesday, the jury presented their verdict following deliberations which began Monday evening.

Both the defence and Crown presented their closing arguments Monday, summarizing the theories they believe best explain what happened in the early morning hours of June 10, 2018.

About 10 family members of Taggart were in attendance to hear the verdict. Most of them were in court for the duration of the week-long trial. The group cheered and applauded, when the verdict was announced.

During the trial, Bhogal admitted to "accidentally killing" Taggart.

Bhogal's sentencing hearing has been set for January 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Victim impact statements are expected to be read in court prior to Bhogal being sentenced on first-degree murder.

