Automotive industry will continue to roll on in 2020, even without January Detroit auto show, says expert

International auto enthusiasts, residents of Detroit, Mich. and Windsorites alike may have noticed a distinct lack of the automotive industry's usual pomp and circumstance this week.

That's because the North American International Auto Show — colloquially referred to as the Detroit auto show — didn't take place this week. In fact, it won't be taking place in January at all this year.

Instead, 2020 will see Detroit play host to one of the world's largest auto shows in June, allowing industry insiders and enthusiasts the chance to enjoy the expo in warm weather, rather than January colds.

Greg Layson, digital editor of Automotive News Canada, sat down with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette to talk about what it means for the industry now that this year's Detroit auto show is set for the middle of the year, rather than the start.

Are we better off not having an auto show at this time of year?

Well I don't have to put on my boots and winter coat and brave the weather to go over. So in that sense, yes, you get to enjoy it during the summer when it's beautiful outside in the U.S. midwest and southern Ontario.

But this is the area in which you work. Are you feeling a little bit of withdrawal yourself with no auto show in January?

It feels a bit odd, because I'm used to getting up at 5 a.m., 6 a.m.and heading over for the big awards to kick everything off, and then media week … because it is a very long or normally is a very long media session, to introduce us to vehicles, products, parts, all that kind of stuff that's sort of been put on hold until June.

When and where are the automakers revealing their new stuff?

They still sort of reveal things out and they roll things out over the year.

In Chicago, in New York, in Toronto — sort of any thing that has the word "International Auto Show" in its title will probably get a reveal or two.

The local ones, the smaller shows in smaller cities won't. Montreal maybe will not [get a big reveal]. They'll get a Canadian debut, but nothing on the international stage.

And there will still be some big surprises and big reveals in June at the auto show I'm sure in Detroit, because it is one of — if not the most — famous auto show in the world.

Do you think that some of the manufacturers will hold their new products back in time for that show?

There's a lot of speculation that Ford, for example, will unveil its Ford Bronco in June.

There's been some cryptic news releases [suggesting] it will be revealed in spring. And technically, the auto show in June happens in spring — the first day of summer hasn't fallen upon us yet when that show kicks off. So there's speculation that you might get to see the Bronco for example.

Even though the auto show has moved, they still announced the North American Car Truck and SUV of the Year awards. Why do you suppose they didn't stick with the auto show and announce these awards in June?

It's all about marketing. If you announce your North American Car and Truck of the year in June, you've only got about six months to make hay with that award. So organizers stuck with unveiling those awards at the beginning of January, for the sake of getting the most bang for their buck throughout the year.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won this year's North American Car of the Year award. (Chevrolet)

The awards weren't necessarily officially part of the Detroit show. They're affiliated. They sort of were a win-win for both sides. You get to announce the awards at the show and the show gets to have the awards announced on its big stage.

The auto show was always great for some Q and A sessions with high-ranking auto executives about the state of the industry, and since they are not over there, maybe you can handle some of this for us. Auto sales were down in 2019. What are we expecting in the year ahead.

We're expecting more of the same — essentially flat sales. We have sold 1.9 million essentially for the last two years and it looks like from the analysts I've talked to, another 1.9 million in 2020, another 1.9 million in 2021.

Now is this 1.9 million vehicles in North America?

Those are Canadian sales.

They're down across North America, but you have to remember people are buying bigger, more expensive [vehicles], like trucks and crossovers. They aren't buying the cars which come at a bit less price.

For example, the average transaction price of any vehicle, any new vehicle in Canada [this year], was about $36,000. That's $1,800 more than it was a year ago. So in 2019, people bought fewer cars, but they bought more expensive cars.

2020 will also be the year that Unifor has to bargain with the Detroit Three for new contracts for Canadian workers. What do you expect might be the main storyline there?

The sticking points in both Windsor, Ont. and Brampton, Ont. are undoubtedly the fact that both plants need a new product.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) here in Windsor will be running on two shifts, by the sounds of it. I expect, most expect, that [third] shift to end at the end of March — that third midnight shift.

That's been the plan now for a few months. We haven't heard any rumblings of that changing.

If that ends, they have an entire shift to build a vehicle.

And in Brampton, they aren't running at full capacity. They're either building sedans, which are a dying breed, and muscle cars, which are a niche market.

So workers in both cities are going to want a new product of some sort. On the flip side, FCA is going to say 'If you want a new product you've got to give us some concessions.'

What those [concessions] might be? I don't know. But typically, it's benefits, how long it takes for new employees to graduate up the pay scales — those types of things will be in play on the other side.

Back to the auto show. Are you expecting it to be much different, now that it's happening in June?

You're going to see stuff as soon as you arrive. They want an outdoor element to this, because it is June, it's supposed to be beautiful in June in Detroit. So there'll be off-road tracks, there'll be demonstration tracks, there'll be outdoor activities, outdoor displays.

So when you first arrive, you should really get a festive feel of it, whereas before, you're trudging through snow and slush and then going indoors and coat-checking and all that stuff before you got into this huge conference centre of cars.

In this case, it should be a little more fun outside and you should notice it right away.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview below: